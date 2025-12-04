Indigo Tells DGCA More Flight Cancellations To Continue For Next 2-3 Days Aviation Regulator To Closely Monitor Airfare

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, has informed the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the carrier expects more flight cancellations for the next 2-3 days as part of schedule stabilisation efforts, reported the news agency PTI on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

According to the agency report, the aviation regulator is set to closely monitor the airline ticket prices amid the ongoing disruption in IndiGo's flight operations and cancellations.

IndiGo 's flight cancellations rose to nearly 170 to 200 flights per day, marking a substantial increase from normal levels. The company reportedly told the DGCA that the flight disruptions were due to the misjudgment and planning gaps in the implementation of the new flight duty norms.

The airline also told the regulator that the corrective actions are underway and the flight operations for IndiGo will be fully restored to a stable level by 10 February 2026, according to the agency report.

The company also reportedly informed the regulator that it will reduce its flight operations from 8 December 2025 to minimise the disruptions for its passengers.

At least 300 IndiGo flights have been cancelled as the airline is undergoing major disruption in operations at major airports across the country after the central government's new regulations on crew safety.

According to the sources cited by the news agencies, IndiGo, which holds 60% market share in Indian aviation, cancelled at least 95 flights at Delhi, 85 at Mumbai, 70 at Hyderabad and 50 at Bangalore.

Minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, higher congestion in the aviation systems and the updated crew rostering Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms were the reasons behind the disruption in aircraft operation.

In a communication from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), cited by the news agency ANI, IndiGo disclosed its plans to strengthen the crew planning and rostering in compliance with the updated FDTL norms.

The airline also said that it plans to improve its coordination with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in order to manage its capacity issues in airports across the nation.

IndiGo also informed the Ministry that the company plans to improve its turnaround time and disruption management processes in order to reduce delays. The turnaround time of an aircraft is the total time it takes to be serviced as per the compliance standards before the aircraft departs for its next route.