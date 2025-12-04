Epstein Files: Chilling Scribblings, Creepy Masks, Redacted Names-Fresh Photos Raise More Questions Than They Answer

MENAFN - Live Mint) Photos from a trove of "never-before-seen" content published by Democrats on Wednesday have revealed cryptic writings inside disgraced financier and convicted child sex offender Jefferey Epstein's private island home, with some suspicious messages possibly alluding to his sex-trafficking ring.

Among the scores of images and videos released by the House Oversight Committee was one that showed Epstein's study.

In the room was a blackboard, which had several words scribbled on it: "political,", "plots," "deception," "power," and "truth" were among them, as was "music".

Image showing words scribbled on a blackboard in Jeffrey Epstein's study.

Some of these words were underlined like "music", while others had lines connecting them.

Some other words written on the board, however, were not decipherable.

Additionally, some other words were redacted from the photos, presumably due to their sensitive nature.

While it's unclear what this chart of words meant, photos showed that it took up one half of the board, stretching from one end to another.

A photo showing Jeffrey Epstein's study with words scribbled on a black board.

The dozens of photos released by Democrats give people a fairly detailed view of Epstein's island home, from aerial shots showing the sprawling mansion to views leading up to the house.

An aerial view showing Epstein's island.

Several photos also show the interiors and decor of the convicted child sex offender's mansion, with various paintings and sculptures visible.

A photo showing a painting from Jeffrey Epstein's residence.

Some sculptures were in the Greco-Roman style, while some were in other styles.

A photo showing sculptures found on the premises of Jeffrey Epstein's residence.

A few busts too were found in the mansion.

Image showing a bust found in Jeffrey Epstein's home.

One peculiar photo showed a room with a dentist's chair in the middle, while the walls were adorned with masks.

A room with a dentist's chair and several masks, found in Jeffrey Epstein's residence.

A framed photo released as part of the files also showed Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II.

A framed photo showing Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Pope John Paul II.

Yet another photos showed a landline photo with some names listed on speed dial. Four of those names were redacted.

A photo showing a landline phone presumably used by Jeffrey Epstein with names on speed dial. Some names are redacted.

One framed poster found in Epstein's residence also had the words, "I am the subject" written in red.