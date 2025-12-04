Mintz Group Announces Three New Partners

MENAFN - Pressat) New York, NY - December 4, 2025 - Mintz Group is proud to announce the promotion of three outstanding professionals to Partner: Sean Anderson, Michael Karran, and Sean Weathersby.

“Becoming a partner at Mintz is a significant milestone-one that reflects extraordinary expertise in our industry, and a deep commitment to serving our clients” said Chris Weil, Co-CEO.“We're thrilled to promote them to partner.”

Peter Lagomarsino, Co-CEO, added:“These promotions represent an investment in the future of Mintz Group. Each of these leaders brings depth, specialization and vision that will help shape the next chapter of our firm.”

The new partners, based in Mexico City, New York, and Washington, D.C., bring deep experience across due diligence, disputes, and investigative services:



Sean Anderson (Mexico City) heads Mintz Group's Mexico City office and leads the firm's Latin American practice. He specializes in complex litigation, integrity due diligence, asset tracing and cryptocurrency investigations and has extensive experience across infrastructure, energy, and financial services sectors. He leverages blockchain forensics to investigate major thefts and hacks involving large scale transfers.

Mike Karran (New York) heads Mintz Group's New York office and advises institutional investors and major global corporations on diligence throughout the transaction lifecycle. Since joining the firm in 2007, he has led hundreds of investigations involving transaction due diligence, fraud, insider trading, asset tracing, and complex disputes. His track record includes high-profile matters such as uncovering hidden ownership ties, tracing misappropriated funds, and resolving high value fraud cases. Sean Weathersby (Washington, DC) is a leader in Mintz Group's sophisticated Executive Diligence practice, specializing in vetting senior executives for major search firms and institutions. Since joining the firm in 2010, he has directed hundreds of investigations spanning executive vetting, litigation support, internal investigations, and asset tracing. His work includes high-profile proxy disputes, activist campaigns, and white-collar defense matters.

These promotions reflect Mintz Group's commitment to investing in talent that strengthens the firm and ensures we continue delivering exceptional service to clients worldwide.