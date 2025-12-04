Pakistan PM Seeks President's Nod For Asim Munir As CDF

Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir

Islamabad- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formally asked President Asif Ali Zardari to appoint Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir as the first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Pakistan.

Last month, the parliament passed the 27th Constitutional Amendment providing to create the post of CDF with the objective to create unity of command and expedite the decision-making in any critical situation.

The CDF replaced the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), a post which was abolished.

According to a statement by the PM Office, the prime minister approved the summary for the appointment of Field Marshal Munir as the army chief and the CDF and then referred it to the President House.

After approval by the president, the COAS would also become the CDF as the changes in the constitution vested the dual authority in the same person.

The appointment will be for five years.