Trump Had No Role In India-Pak Ceasefire: India

New Delhi- Maintaining that United States President Donald Trump had no role to play in ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May this year, the Centre on Thursday informed the Parliament that the agreement to end hostilities was arrived directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said the development came after India's diplomatic and military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, orchestrated by Pakistani terrorists.“India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the attack on civilians. Our armed forces hit terrorist infrastructure across the border.”

“Pakistan's DGMO contacted the Indian DGMO on May 10, 2025, seeking cessation of firing and military activities along the Line of Control. The proposal was accepted the same day, leading to the current ceasefire understanding,” the Minister said.

Referring to speculation about international intervention, the Minister said the United States President Donald Trump had no involvement in the ceasefire process or discussions between the two sides.

Replying to another question on political consultations, the government said an all-party meeting was held on May 8, 2025 to brief political leaders on the developments under Operation Sindoor.