U.S. Department Of Veteran Affairs Selects FE-CT JV, LLC To Provide Environmental Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The joint venture will provide comprehensive environmental and sustainability services across three service regions through March 2031

BUTLER, N.J., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE-CT JV, LLC, a joint venture between First Environment, Inc. (SDVOSB) and CT Consultants, a Verdantas Company (Verdantas), has been awarded a $300 million Shared Capacity Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Construction and Facilities Management. The multi-region award advances the VA's environmental compliance, historic preservation, and sustainability initiatives across its national portfolio.

The FE-CT Team brings together two firms with extensive experience supporting federal agencies, particularly on complex environmental and cultural resource projects. Drawing on decades of technical expertise and a record of successful project delivery, FE-CT JV, LLC is strategically positioned to help the VA meet its objectives at more than 1,500 existing facilities and emerging project sites nationwide.

Under this contract, FE-CT JV, LLC will serve as the prime contractor, overseeing all aspects of project and contract management. Services include NEPA compliance, cultural resource assessments, sustainability planning, and environmental investigations. A robust network of specialty subcontractors further strengthens the team's capabilities in archaeology, historic documentation, and sustainable design.

A Trusted Partner for VA's Mission

“FE-CT JV, LLC is honored to continue supporting the Department of Veterans Affairs in its commitment to veterans and their families,” said Devin DeMarco, Project Manager for FE-CT JV, LLC.“Our team's nationwide reach, technical depth, and longstanding VA relationships ensure that we can deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions for projects of any size and complexity while reducing the burden on the VA's internal teams.”

Joe Cantz, Client Development Lead for Verdantas, said,“When we first connected with First Environment in 2022, it was clear that our shared expertise could create something greater together. Through this venture, we're combining strengths to provide innovative, integrated solutions that address the evolving environmental challenges faced by our federal clients.”

About the Joint Venture

The FE-CT JV, LLC SDVOSB mentor-protégé joint venture between First Environment, Inc. (protégé) and CT Consultants, a Verdantas Company (mentor) was administered and approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in April 2024. The alliance enhances both firms' capabilities to deliver superior environmental and engineering solutions to federal clients. By combining First Environment's expertise and Verdantas' expansive resources, the joint venture strengthens such services as environmental planning, site investigation and remediation, regulatory compliance and auditing, and natural and cultural resources while extending geographic reach.

About First Environment, Inc.

Headquartered in Butler, NJ, First Environment is an award-winning SDVOSB environmental engineering consulting firm specializing in litigation support and expert testimony, site investigation and remediation, federal and state program management/regulatory compliance, and sustainability and greenhouse gas consulting. First Environment has remained under the same ownership and leadership since 1987, ensuring operational continuity, a mission-driven culture, and a steadfast commitment to excellence.

About CT Consultants, a Verdantas Company

CT Consultants joined Verdantas in April 2024 to elevate Verdantas' combined environmental engineering expertise and bolster all other services. This strategic acquisition built upon the complementary client portfolios of both firms, particularly in the public sector, unlocking new opportunities for organic growth.

Verdantas delivers an integrated mix of environmental consulting, sustainable engineering, modeling, and cutting-edge digital technology to support markets with secular tailwinds and foster sustainable project outcomes. With more than 2,100 professionals, including environmental scientists, engineers, geologists, and technical specialists, Verdantas collaborates closely with clients, utilizing advanced technology to deliver precise datasets and models for complex environmental and infrastructure challenges. Grounded in a people-focused culture, Verdantas prioritizes the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities it serves.

Media Contact

For more information, contact Richard James, Marketing Coordinator at First Environment, ..., (201) 625-3605.