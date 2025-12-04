Showcase Remodels Donates Bathroom Renovation for Navy Veteran in Gloucester City, NJ

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Turnersville, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Showcase Remodels, a general contractor specializing in bathroom remodeling and kitchen renovation in Washington Township, NJ, completed a bathroom renovation for 79-year-old Navy veteran and surprised him by returning his payment in full.

The veteran, who served in the Navy from 1965 to 1969, had contacted multiple contractors seeking quotes for an accessible bathroom remodel at his Gloucester City home. With renovation costs well beyond their budget, the project seemed financially impossible.

"You make the wrong step, you're on the floor, and that tile floor hurts," he said about his deteriorating shower. "The hardest part in life is trying to find somebody to help you."









After living alone for 40 years, having lost both his oldest son and his wife of 51 years to cancer, the veteran reached out to Showcase Remodels for bathroom renovation services.

Co-owner Mike Murphy and veteran business partner Sam DeMaio immediately recognized an opportunity to serve a fellow veteran. "I heard he was a vet, my partner Sam is a vet, we got together with all of our companies and said, 'Hey, let's make this right,'" Murphy said.

The company coordinated with local suppliers to complete the accessible bathroom installation in one day. The veteran believed he was receiving a discounted rate for the work.

After completion, DeMaio handed him an envelope containing his full payment. "We're donating this back to you," DeMaio said.

"Oh, you're kidding me," he responded. "God bless you. There are some good people in this world."

The project addressed critical safety concerns including slip hazards and mobility accessibility issues. The upgraded bathroom now features slip-resistant surfaces, ADA-compliant fixtures, and grab bars essential for seniors aging in place.









"Veterans are ignored all the time, and they really need to be spoken up for," said DeMaio. "I really feel us doing this will maybe open the doors for other people to do the same thing."

The project exemplifies Showcase Remodels' "Get It and Give It" philosophy. The company plans to complete similar veteran bathroom renovation projects one to two times annually throughout Gloucester County.

For the veteran, the gesture was life-changing. "I couldn't ask for anything better. You wait for something good to come to you - this guy came to me."

About Showcase Remodels:

Showcase Remodels is a general contractor specializing in bathroom remodeling, kitchen renovation, and whole-home remodels in Turnersville, Washington Township, Gloucester City, and Gloucester County, NJ. For more information about bathroom remodeling services, visit .

