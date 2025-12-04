Western Gold Announces Increase In Size Of Its Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) North Berwick, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) -(the "") is pleased to announce it has increased the total potential amount of its non-brokered private placement of common shares (the "") announced on December 3, 2025. The Company now intends the Private Placement to consist of up to 17,037,038 common shares of the Company at a price of CAD$0.135 per share for gross proceeds of up to CAD$2,300,000.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement toward exploration drilling programs and related work on its mining properties and for general and administrative expenses.

The Company may pay a commission or finder's fee to eligible parties in connection with the Private Placement, subject to the approval of the Exchange and compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Scotland and discovering new opportunities across the underexplored Caledonian Appalachian and identifying locations of gold and critical metal deposits. The Company's focus has expanded to include the Caledonian Gold Project in addition to its Lorne Project, which includes the Lagalochan copper gold porphyry property located in Argyll, Scotland (the " Lagalochan Property "), and the adjacent and nearby properties along the Lorne Fault Zone. The Caledonian Gold Project lies within one of Scotland's most prospective mineral belts and is adjacent to Scotland's only gold mine, the Cononish Gold Mine, operated by JV partners Acrux Gold.

The Company recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lorne Resources Ltd., has entered into a joint venture with Acrux Gold Limited, to explore for gold, silver, and critical minerals as part of the Caledonian Gold Project in central Scotland. See the Company's 25 November 2025 press release for additional information.

On 29 November 2022, the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant, independent Technical Report (the " Technical Report ") on the Lagalochan Property. The Technical Report and additional information about the Company are available on SEDAR+ at under the Company's profile and on the Company's website: .