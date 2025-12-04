Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Myrna Dawson

Myrna Dawson


2025-12-04 03:13:40
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, University of Guelph
Profile Articles Activity

Myrna Dawson is a Professor, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, at the University of Guelph. Dawson has spent more than 20 years researching social and legal responses to violence with emphasis on violence against women and children and femicide. She is the author/co-author/editor of numerous publications and reports including Woman Killing: Intimate Femicide in Ontario, 1991-1994; Violence Against Women in Canada (Oxford University Press, 2011 with Holly Johnson); and Domestic Homicides and Death Reviews: An International Perspective (Palgrave Macmillian, 2017). She has published in various journals, including Trauma Violence & Abuse, Child Abuse & Neglect, Violence Against Women, Journal of Research in Crime & Delinquency, and the Journal of Interpersonal Violence.

Experience
  • –present Professor and Canada Research Chair in Public Policy and Criminal Justice, University of Guelph
Education
  • 2001 University of Toronto, Sociology

The Conversation

MENAFN04122025000199003603ID1110439419



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search