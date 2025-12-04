Professor, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, University of Guelph

Myrna Dawson is a Professor, Department of Sociology & Anthropology, at the University of Guelph. Dawson has spent more than 20 years researching social and legal responses to violence with emphasis on violence against women and children and femicide. She is the author/co-author/editor of numerous publications and reports including Woman Killing: Intimate Femicide in Ontario, 1991-1994; Violence Against Women in Canada (Oxford University Press, 2011 with Holly Johnson); and Domestic Homicides and Death Reviews: An International Perspective (Palgrave Macmillian, 2017). She has published in various journals, including Trauma Violence & Abuse, Child Abuse & Neglect, Violence Against Women, Journal of Research in Crime & Delinquency, and the Journal of Interpersonal Violence.

–present Professor and Canada Research Chair in Public Policy and Criminal Justice, University of Guelph

2001 University of Toronto, Sociology

ExperienceEducation