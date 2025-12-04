Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology

Dr Kathleen de Boer is a lecturer in the Department of Psychological Sciences, and an endorsed Clinical Psychologist. Dr de Boer is the lead clinical psychologist for the Women's Trauma Recovery Program at Swinburne University Psychology Clinic.

Dr de Boer earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology at Swinburne University of Technology. Her thesis examined the integration of Internal Family Systems Therapy into a phase-based approach to treat complex trauma.

Dr de Boer is primarily interested in studying the impacts of trauma (e.g., interpersonal trauma) and trauma-related disorders (e.g., complex posttraumatic stress disorder) as well as eating disorders, body image distress and social justice issues (e.g., weight stigma). Within these field, Dr de Boer is especially interested in novel treatment development, including the use of co-design approaches.



–present Clinical Psychologist, Stillwater Clinical Psychology –present Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology

2022 Swinburne University of Technology, Doctor of Philosophy (Clinical Psychology)

ExperienceEducation