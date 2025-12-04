Russian Forces Shell Perinatal Center In Kherson
“Today, Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the perinatal center in Kherson,” the post reads.
Shanko noted that childbirth was taking place at the center at the time of the attack. Fortunately, no patients or medical staff were injured.Read also: Morning attack on Kherson: three civilians wounded in Russian strike
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces had struck medical facilities in Kherson region over 500 times.
