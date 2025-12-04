Russian Forces Shell Perinatal Center In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Shanko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the perinatal center in Kherson,” the post reads.

Shanko noted that childbirth was taking place at the center at the time of the attack. Fortunately, no patients or medical staff were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces had struck medical facilities in Kherson region over 500 times.