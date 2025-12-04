OSCE Chief Skips Naming Russia As Aggressor Again At Ministerial Council

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the full text of Sinirlioğlu's address at the opening of the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council is published on the official OSCE website.

In his speech, the Secretary General mentioned the“ongoing war” in Ukraine, describing it as“an open wound in the heart of our continent” that“must end.” However, he did not specify who started the war or who is conducting it.

“The European security architecture our forefathers and mothers have built over decades of hard work has crumbled before our eyes. It simply no longer holds. And in no other place is this more visible than just a few hundred miles away from here – in Ukraine. The ongoing war remains an open wound in the heart of our continent. It has caused immense suffering, it must end. Thanks to renewed diplomatic efforts led by President Trump in recent months, I am confident it will end,” Sinirlioğlu said.

The OSCE Secretary General also stated that the organization would be ready to play a role in monitoring compliance with any potential peace agreement,“if the sides need us.”

Speaking on the destruction of the European security architecture, Sinirlioğlu emphasized the need to build a system“that can prevent us from falling into the abyss of arms race and endless escalation management, fraught with the risk of new confrontation.” In his view, what is needed now is“a new dialogue – honest, inclusive and forward looking – about how to rebuild the European security architecture.”

“I am not suggesting the path before us will be easy. What I am saying is – it's possible. It is possible to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. It is possible to sustain and support the implementation of the agreement the sides may reach. And it is possible to relaunch a proper dialogue on the future European security architecture,” the OSCE Secretary General stated, again referring to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine without naming the aggressor.

Ukraine in: Russia waging war of terror and nuclear blackmail

As Ukrinform reported, at the conference marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Helsinki Final Act, OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu did not name Russia as an aggressor state waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and did not explicitly mention Russia's violations of the principles enshrined in this foundational European security document.

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, Yurii Vitrenko, also commented to Ukrinform that the OSCE Secretariat is avoiding acknowledging the true nature of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and is very reluctant to use the term“Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Photo (archive): OSCE / Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland