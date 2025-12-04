Eight People Wounded In Kherson Region During Day In Russian Attacks
According to law enforcement officials, on December 4, Russian troops shelled the Kherson region with artillery and mortar weapons and attacked with drones.
“As of 5:30 p.m., it is known that eight civilians were injured as a result of Russian aggression,” the prosecutor's office said.
In particular, five people were injured as a result of artillery shelling in Kherson.
In addition, two civilians in the regional center and one in the village of Bilozerka suffered various injuries as a result of drone attacks.Read also: Russian forces shell perinatal center in Kherson
Private and apartment buildings, a bakery, a private enterprise, and a healthcare facility were damaged.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson region prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of war crimes.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians shelled a perinatal center in Kherson.
