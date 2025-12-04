Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajikistan, Georgia Discuss Expanding Economic Co-Op At OSCE Meeting

2025-12-04 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 4. Tajikistan and Georgia discuss expanding economic cooperation, with a focus on boosting trade and investment ties, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The matter was addressed following a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin and Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, which took place on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna on December 4.

The ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic links, including expanding trade turnover, improving market access, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in transport, logistics, and investment. Both sides noted that deeper economic engagement could support broader political dialogue and contribute to long-term regional connectivity.

The discussion also encompassed multilateral cooperation and pressing international issues. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to fostering constructive dialogue and advancing practical initiatives aimed at stimulating economic growth in their respective countries.

