Azerbaijan, OSCE Mull Over Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Process (PHOTO)

2025-12-04 03:11:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process with the OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of the OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current agenda and perspectives of Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation, the challenges currently facing the OSCE, regional and international security issues, as the current situation in the broader region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

