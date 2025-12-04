Azerbaijani, Irish Ministers Exchange Views On Strengthening Political Dialogue (PHOTO)

The sides discussed the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan-Ireland cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 and explored opportunities for trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation. Regional developments and Azerbaijan's peace agenda were also discussed.

