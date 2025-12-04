Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani, Irish Ministers Exchange Views On Strengthening Political Dialogue (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani, Irish Ministers Exchange Views On Strengthening Political Dialogue (PHOTO)


2025-12-04 03:11:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence of Ireland Thomas Byrne have exchanged views on strengthening political dialogue on the margins of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

The sides discussed the positive dynamics in Azerbaijan-Ireland cooperation ahead of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 and explored opportunities for trade, investment, innovation, and humanitarian cooperation.

Regional developments and Azerbaijan's peace agenda were also discussed.

