Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Canada Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

2025-12-04 03:10:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discuss bilateral cooperation with Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Oliphant, the Azerbaijani MFA wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the report, the meeting took place on the margins of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

Bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and shared priorities within the OSCE framework were discussed.

Trend News Agency

