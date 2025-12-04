Transport Minister, Italian Ambassador Discuss Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin met on Thursday with the Italian Ambassador to Jordan, Luciano Pezzotti, to discuss priorities in the transport sector and ways to expand cooperation across its various domains.The meeting reviewed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in land, maritime, and logistics transport, exchange technical expertise, and benefit from Italy's experience in managing and developing transport and infrastructure projects.Qatamin underlined Jordan's commitment to deepening cooperation with Italy and maintaining coordination on transport-related matters to enhance operational efficiency and support future projects that serve mutual interests.Pezzotti highlighted the strong relations between the two countries, expressing Italy's interest in expanding collaboration in the transport sector and supporting efforts to upgrade infrastructure and improve services.Both sides agreed to continue communication and explore additional avenues for cooperation to meet the needs of the Kingdom's transport sector.