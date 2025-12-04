Potassium Diformate And Calcium Formate Were Packed And Shipped.
1. Feed Industry: As an acidifier: Improves piglet appetite, reduces diarrhea rate, and increases daily weight gain and feed conversion rate. Adding 1%-1.5% can increase growth rate by over 12% and feed conversion rate by 4%.
2. Construction Industry: Concrete early-strength agent: Accelerates cement hardening and shortens setting time, especially suitable for winter construction.
3. Mortar Additive: Improves demolding speed and strength, used in flooring, wear-resistant materials, etc.
4. Chemical Industry
5. Leather Tanning: As a tanning agent component
6. Production of Epoxy Fatty Acid Methyl Ester: One way to utilize formic acid as a byproduct.
7. Agricultural Soil Improvement: Regulates acid-base balance and promotes calcium absorption by crops.
8. Fruit Tree/Vegetable Spraying: For fruits such as apples and tomatoes, care should be taken to avoid mixing with phosphate fertilizers.
