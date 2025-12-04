SINOFN Health Celebrates FSMP Registration And Launch Of Enquanli High-Energy-Density Emulsion

Shanghai, China - SINOFN Health proudly announced the successful registration and production launch of its newest FSMP product, EnQuanLi High-Energy-Density Emulsion. This milestone underscores the company's dedication to advancing functional nutrition solutions for patients requiring specialized dietary support.

Registration Success and Product Highlights

EnQuanLi has officially passed China's FSMP national registration review, confirming compliance with rigorous safety and formulation standards. The product is designed for partial or complete feeding under professional supervision, featuring:



1.5 kcal/mL energy density

Low residue profile Lactose-free formulation

These attributes make EnQuanLi suitable for hospital nutrition programs and patient populations with increased dietary needs.

Production Kickoff Meeting

To celebrate this achievement, SINOFN Health hosted the EnQuanLi Production Kickoff Meeting, marking the start of full-scale production.



Founder Mrs. Liu GuoHong delivered congratulatory remarks, highlighting SINOFN's vision for functional nutrition and patient-centered innovation. R&D Director shared insights into the development process, emphasizing the product's clinical relevance and formulation precision.

The meeting also outlined SINOFN's FSMP roadmap, with future launches planned for dietary management of PKU, CKD, IBD, malnutrition, diabetes, and congenital metabolic disorders.

Strategic Outlook

With EnQuanLi now approved and in production, SINOFN Health strengthens its position as a trusted FSMP supplier in China's hospital nutrition channel. The company continues to expand its OEM/ODM capabilities and explore international partnerships, aligning with global trends in specialized dietary solutions.

Reference:

[1] Tianjin Free Trade Zone FSMP Registration Announcement – EnQuanLi Emulsion