Prostate Cancer Market Forecasted To Surge In Coming Years, 2024-2034 Analysis By Delveinsight Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen R&D

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Prostate Cancer Companies in the market include - Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Research & Development/Tesaro, Sanofi, MacroGenics, Candel Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Point Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Essa Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's “Prostate Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate Cancer market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Prostate Cancer, offering comprehensive insights into the Prostate Cancer revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Prostate Cancer statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Prostate Cancer therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Prostate Cancer clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Prostate Cancer treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Prostate Cancer space.

To Know in detail about the Prostate Cancer market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Prostate Cancer Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Prostate Cancer Market Report:



The total Prostate Cancer Treatment market size in the 7 major markets (7MM) was approximately USD 12,300 million in 2023 and is projected to experience growth by 2034. In 2023, the United States represented the largest share of the prostate cancer market within these regions.

In November 2025, Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS), a Taiwan-based, science-driven biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative plant-derived therapies for urinary system diseases, primarily targeting the U.S., EU, and Asian markets, announced a significant milestone in the development of its drug MCS-8 (PCP). The company has completed the statistical analysis of the primary efficacy endpoints from its ongoing Phase II clinical trial in Taiwan, which enrolled over 700 high-risk subjects in a randomized, placebo-controlled design. The results showed that, compared with placebo, MCS-8 (PCP) led to lower incidence rates of prostate cancer and high-grade prostate cancer (Gleason Score ≥7), while demonstrating good overall tolerability. These findings provide a strong foundation for potential future multinational Phase III trials.

In September 2025, Shanghai Henlius Biotech and Organon announced that the U.S. FDA has approved BILDYOS® (denosumab-nxxp) 60 mg/mL and BILPREVDA® (denosumab-nxxp) 120 mg/1.7 mL, biosimilars of PROLIA® and XGEVA®, respectively, for all indications of the reference products. BILDYOS is a RANK ligand (RANKL) inhibitor indicated for treating osteoporosis in high-risk postmenopausal women and men, glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, and for increasing bone mass in prostate and breast cancer patients undergoing specific therapies. Patients with advanced kidney disease are at increased risk of severe hypocalcemia, requiring careful monitoring before and during treatment.

In August 2025, Lantheus Holdings announced that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for a new formulation of its F-18 PSMA imaging agent, submitted by its affiliate Aphelion. The FDA's action date is scheduled for March 6, 2026. This new formulation is designed to achieve comparable efficacy to Lantheus' leading PSMA PET agent, PYLARIFY, which demonstrates a median true-positive rate of 86% in detecting recurrent prostate cancer.

In August 2025, Atavistik Bio has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 trial of ATV-1601, a selective inhibitor targeting the AKT1 E17K mutation in solid tumors, including breast, endometrial, and prostate cancers. The therapy employs a reversible allosteric mechanism and has demonstrated improved efficacy and tolerability compared to broader AKT inhibitors in preclinical studies.

In July 2025, Telix announced that its prostate cancer PET imaging agent, Illuccix® (gallium-68 gozetotide), has received marketing authorization from BASG in Austria. The approval permits the detection and localization of PSMA-positive lesions in adults with prostate cancer, enabling broader utilization of PSMA-PET imaging with this validated gallium-based radiopharmaceutical.

In July 2025, Artera has been granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for ArteraAI Prostate, an AI-driven tool developed to assist clinicians in making risk-based treatment decisions for patients with localized prostate cancer.

In June 2025, Siemens Healthineers Molecular Imaging has partnered with Massachusetts General Hospital to advance theranostics, leveraging radiopharmaceuticals for both diagnosis and therapy, particularly in cancers such as thyroid, prostate, and neuroendocrine tumors. Molecular imaging supports the evaluation of disease progression and treatment response.

In June 2025, Telix announced that its prostate cancer PET imaging agent, Illuccix® (kit for preparing gallium-68 gozetotide injection) has received marketing authorization in Greece (EOF), Belgium (AFMPS), and Italy (AIFA). The approval covers the detection and localization of PSMA-positive lesions in adults with prostate cancer, giving healthcare providers in these countries access to a clinically validated gallium-based radiopharmaceutical for PSMA-PET imaging and broadening diagnostic options for patients.

In 2023, Germany held the largest share of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market among the EU4 and the UK, while Spain recorded the smallest market share in the same period.

In 2023, 2nd Generation ADTs represented the largest segment of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics market in the US, with a market size of approximately USD 4,350 million.

The total Prostate Cancer Treatment market in the 7 major markets (7MM) was estimated at approximately USD 6,700 million in 2023, with USD 2,600 million attributed to mHSPC/mCSPC. The market is expected to experience positive growth by 2034.

In 2023, the 7 major markets (7MM) reported approximately 7,279,500 prevalent cases of prostate cancer. This number is projected to increase over 2024–2034, driven by the aging population and improvements in diagnostic technologies

In 2023, the five-year prevalence of prostate cancer cases in the US was approximately 1,093,300.

In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of metastatic CRPC cases among the EU4 and the UK, whereas Spain recorded the lowest.

According to estimates, in the US, the majority of prostate cancer cases were localized or locally advanced (Stage I–III), accounting for about 56% of total cases, while approximately 33% were biochemical recurrence or progressive cases, and around 11% were metastatic cases.

Approximately 43% of all metastatic prostate cancer cases are classified as mCRPC, while the remaining 57% are mCSPC.

Key Prostate Cancer Companies: Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Research & Development/Tesaro, Sanofi, MacroGenics, Candel Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Point Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Essa Pharma, and others

Key Prostate Cancer Therapies: NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), XTANDI (enzalutamide), AKEEGA (niraparib + abiraterone acetate + prednisone), JEVTANA + prednisone, MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), CAN-2409, KPG-121, 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002), Capivasertib, CAN-2409 + valacyclovir + radiation therapy ± ADT, MGC018, EPI-7386, and others

The Prostate Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Prostate Cancer pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Prostate Cancer market dynamics.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM reached approximately 8,241,400 in 2023; however, this number does not represent the treatable population. These cases are expected to grow over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

In 2023, the United States reported the highest prevalence of prostate cancer cases, with around 3,803,500 cases.

According to estimates, in 2023, the majority of prostate cancer cases in the US were diagnosed in individuals aged 65 to 74, representing nearly 40% of all cases. In the US, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of prostate cancer in 2023 were highest in the locally advanced stages (Stage I–III), with more than 903,700 cases. This was followed by cases of biochemical recurrence/progression and metastatic cases.

Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the prostate, a small gland in men that produces seminal fluid. It typically grows slowly and may initially remain confined to the prostate, where it may not cause serious harm. However, certain types of prostate cancer can be aggressive and spread to other areas of the body, including bones and lymph nodes. Symptoms often include difficulty urinating, pelvic discomfort, and, in advanced cases, bone pain. Early detection through screenings, such as prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, can improve treatment outcomes.

Get a Free sample for the Prostate Cancer Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Prostate Cancer Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Prostate Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Prostate Cancer

Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Prostate Cancer Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Prostate Cancer

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Prostate Cancer epidemiology trends @ Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Forecast

Prostate Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Prostate Cancer market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Prostate Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share. The report also covers the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Development Activities.

It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Prostate Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



NUBEQA (darolutamide): Bayer

ERLEADA (apalutamide): Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen)

XTANDI (enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma/Pfizer

AKEEGA (niraparib + abiraterone acetate + prednisone): Janssen Research & Development/Tesaro

JEVTANA + prednisone: Sanofi

MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine): MacroGenics

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

KPG-121: Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals

177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002): Point Biopharma

Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

CAN-2409 + valacyclovir + radiation therapy ± ADT: Candel Therapeutics

MGC018: MacroGenics EPI-7386: Essa Pharma

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Prostate Cancer market share @ Prostate Cancer Treatment Landscape

Prostate Cancer Market Drivers



Rising Incidence Rates

Advancements in Treatment Options

Increased Awareness and Screening

Government Initiatives Innovative Diagnostic Techniques

Prostate Cancer Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs

Regulatory Challenges

Limited Awareness in Certain Populations

Adverse Effects of Treatments Competition from Alternative Therapies

Scope of the Prostate Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Prostate Cancer Companies: Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine (Janssen), Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Janssen Research & Development/Tesaro, Sanofi, MacroGenics, Candel Therapeutics, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Point Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Essa Pharma, and others

Key Prostate Cancer Therapies: NUBEQA (darolutamide), ERLEADA (apalutamide), XTANDI (enzalutamide), AKEEGA (niraparib + abiraterone acetate + prednisone), JEVTANA + prednisone, MGC018 (vobramitamab duocarmazine), CAN-2409, KPG-121, 177Lu-PNT2002 (PNT2002), Capivasertib, CAN-2409 + valacyclovir + radiation therapy ± ADT, MGC018, EPI-7386, and others

Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Prostate Cancer current marketed and Prostate Cancer emerging therapies

Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics: Prostate Cancer market drivers and Prostate Cancer market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Prostate Cancer companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Prostate Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Prostate Cancer

4. Prostate Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Prostate Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Prostate Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Prostate Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Prostate Cancer

9. Prostate Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Prostate Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Prostate Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Prostate Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Prostate Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Prostate Cancer Market Drivers

16. Prostate Cancer Market Barriers

17. Prostate Cancer Appendix

18. Prostate Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.