Stronger Than Before: A Book About Healing And Hope Arrives

David H. Reynard's new book, Stronger Than Before: Surviving Medical Tragedy and Discovering Life's Second Act, is out now. This heartfelt memoir shares his incredible journey through serious health challenges, offering a story of courage and healing anyone can relate to.

Four years ago, after losing his father, Reynard faced his battle with stage 4 liver cancer. He went through emergency surgeries, a liver transplant, and many close calls with death. In the book, he opens up about the pain, fear, and hope that carried him through. He also shares how he learned to stand up for himself in the medical system, find new meaning in life, and rebuild his confidence.

Stronger Than Before is more than a story about illness-it's about finding strength, connecting with others, and rediscovering what matters most. Reynard's honest words show how community and determination can help anyone overcome tough times. This is the first book in a series, with more stories from his life.

David H. Reynard is a speaker who shares his story to uplift others. His journey of survival inspires people to find hope in their challenges. Stronger Than Before can be found at Amazon, local bookstores, or other major retailers.

About the Author

David H. Reynard is a speaker who uses his life story to encourage others. After surviving stage 4 liver cancer, a liver transplant, and many near-death moments, he wrote Stronger Than Before to share his message of hope. He has degrees in building restoration and computer technology and has worked in retail, marketing, and customer service. He connects with people through his talks by sharing honest stories about overcoming hardship. Based in Ohio, Reynard speaks to audiences about resilience, community, and personal growth.

For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews with the author, please contact David H. Reynard:

Email:...

Website:

Amazon link:

Social media links:

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

X: