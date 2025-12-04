ISTANBUL, TURKEY - December 04, 2025 - Dr. Serkan Aygin, a globally recognized leader in hair restoration and founder of the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic in Istanbul, is planning an visit to the United States in 2026, driven by a dramatic increase in demand from American patients. The trip is part of a broader strategy to significantly expand the clinic's presence and quota for US-based clientele.

While plans remain uncertain, Dr. Aygin is reportedly considering a major strategic expansion into the US market. The primary focus of this plan involves establishing a full-service clinic, with Miami, Florida, emerging as a leading potential location due to its international connectivity and dynamic health and wellness sector.

"The success and satisfaction rate among our US patients have been phenomenal, creating a pipeline and interest for hair transplantation in Turkey that now warrants dedicated attention," said a representative for the Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic. "The 2026 visit is a vital step to assess the logistical and regulatory landscape for a potential permanent footprint, potentially increasing our US patient quota."

High-Profile Stops Planned

The 2026 itinerary, still under development, is expected to include major metropolitan hubs that serve as key markets for high-end medical tourism. Plausible stops on the agenda include New York City and Los Angeles, offering Dr. Aygin opportunities to meet with potential partners and consult with current and prospective patients.

Dr. Aygin has a history of engagement in the US, having previously attended and presented at international medical conferences, fostering connections within the American dermatological and cosmetic surgery communities. His first visit, in 2011, was to attend an ISHRS conference in Anchorage, Alaska, where Dr. Aygin presented his new findings on hair transplantation. This was followed by a second visit to the Advanced Hair Symposium in New York, in that same year, where he conducted a session on corrective surgery.

Global Expertise and Methodology

Dr. Serkan Aygin has established himself as one of the world's foremost authorities in hair transplant technology, particularly in the utilization of advanced methods such as Sapphire Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). The clinic has also been an early adopter of exosome treatment and stem cell therapy. While still widely experimental, stem cell therapies are already showing promising results in hair restoration, with clinics like Aygin's harvesting stem cells via liposuction.

A medical graduate of Istanbul University's Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Aygin possesses over 25 years of professional experience in hair loss treatments. His clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, is internationally accredited and serves patients from over 167 countries, becoming a cornerstone of the country's thriving medical tourism industry, allowing wide access to high-quality treatments at an affordable Turkey hair transplant cost.

Dr. Aygin's success is underscored by international recognition, including the "European Award for Medicine" in the field of Hair Transplantation in 2019, awarding him the title of 'best hair transplant doctor in Europe' and therefore, best hair transplant in Turkey. His methodology centers on maximizing graft survival and achieving natural density and hairline design, a factor that has significantly contributed to his popularity among international patients.

About Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic

The Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic, based in Istanbul, Turkey, is a world-renowned center specializing in hair restoration procedures, offering advanced treatments like FUE and DHI to an international patient base.