Plant Extracts Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Latest Trends, Opportunities, Top Companies, Recent Developments, And Forecast 2030

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Plant Extracts Market by Type (Oleoresins, Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Alkaloids, Carotenoids), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements), Form, Source, Extraction Process, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The global plant extracts market is poised for robust expansion, with its valuation estimated at USD 47.54 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to USD 85.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The rapid rise in demand is attributed to accelerating consumer preference for natural, botanical, and clean-label ingredients in food, health, wellness, and personal care products.

Growing concerns over the side effects and limitations of synthetic additives are prompting consumers and manufacturers to shift toward plant-derived ingredients rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, essential oils, alkaloids, carotenoids, and other bioactive compounds. These extracts offer well-established antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, immune-supporting, and therapeutic benefits, making them highly sought after in functional foods, nutraceuticals, beverages, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Popular botanical extracts such as turmeric, ashwagandha, green tea, aloe vera, rosemary, chamomile, and ginseng continue gaining traction for promoting digestive wellness, stress reduction, cognitive support, skin vitality, and immune resilience. As global consumers prioritize natural, preventive, and plant-based lifestyles, plant extracts are solidifying their role as a critical component of the evolving natural wellness ecosystem.

By Region: Europe is estimated to account for a 21.3% share of the plant extracts market in 2025

By Type: By type, the essential oil segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.2%.

By Application: By application, the cosmetics & personal care segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By Source: By source, the herbs & spices segment is expected to dominate the market.

By Form: By form, the dry segment is estimated to hold a 72% share of the market in 2025. Competitive Landscape - Key Players: IFF, Givaudan, and Symrise were among the companies identified as star players in the plant extracts market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Herbs & Spices Segment to Maintain Dominant Market Share

The herbs & spices category is projected to hold a significant share of the global plant extracts market throughout the forecast period, owing to its widespread use across the food & beverage, dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

Botanicals such as turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, black pepper, rosemary, basil, oregano, clove, and cardamom remain integral to daily culinary habits and are valued for their natural flavoring ability, preservative benefits, and functional health properties.

A 2023 study published in Springer Nature highlighted the high levels of phenolic compounds in multiple spices, demonstrating notable antioxidant and antimicrobial activity in clove, cinnamon, turmeric, pepper, and other varieties. These findings reaffirm the segment's strong functional potential for health, preservation, and wellness applications.

The rising popularity of herbal supplements, plant-based diets, and diverse global cuisines is expected to further solidify the dominance of this segment.

Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment to Record Significant Growth

The cosmetics & personal care sector is forecast to be one of the fastest-growing application segments in the plant extracts industry. Increasing consumer demand for natural, chemical-free, organic, halal, vegan, and clean-label beauty products is fueling the use of botanical actives in skincare and haircare formulations.

Extracts including aloe vera, chamomile, green tea, licorice, rosemary, turmeric, rosehip, ginseng, neem, and grapeseed are being incorporated for their anti-aging, brightening, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and moisturizing benefits.

This growth is further supported by rising interest in nutricosmetics, personalized beauty solutions, green extraction technologies, and social media–driven wellness trends. As brands expand their botanical-based portfolios, plant extracts are expected to remain at the forefront of natural beauty innovation.

Middle East & Africa Emerges as a High-Potential Growth Region

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to experience strong market growth, driven by increasing awareness and adoption of natural, herbal, and plant-based wellness solutions. With deep-rooted cultural traditions in botanical medicine, ingredients such as black seed, moringa, hibiscus, aloe vera, frankincense, myrrh, cinnamon, and saffron are widely utilized for culinary, therapeutic, and cosmetic applications.

Rising investments in pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, functional food, and cosmetic industries

Expansion of herbal beauty, halal-certified products, and wellness tourism

Growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and immune-boosting natural solutions Government initiatives supporting organic farming, local botanical cultivation, and reduced reliance on synthetic imports

These developments position MEA as one of the most promising emerging markets for plant extracts in the years ahead.

Leading Plant Extracts Companies:

The report profiles key players such as Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Sensient Technologies Corporation (US), Symrise AG (Germany), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Synthite Industries Ltd (India), Indesso (Indonesia), Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Döhler (Germany), Kangcare Bioindustry Co. Ltd. (China), Vidya Herbs (India), Carbery Group (Ireland), Martin Bauer Group (Germany), Kalsec Inc. (US), and Native Extracts (Australia).

October 2025: Symrise partnered with Canadian biotech Aplantex to secure sustainable, biotech-derived plant molecules like apigenin, orientin, vitexin, and luteolin-known for antioxidant and anti-aging benefits. Using Aplantex's photosynthetic biomass technology, the collaboration addresses climate-related supply challenges and strengthens Symrise's position in resilient, traceable plant-extract innovation. October 2025: Symrise launched a new generation of Actipone botanical extracts featuring two innovative, 100% natural-origin ingredients-Pure Balance CC (rosemary extract for sebum control) and AHA Renew (upcycled cranberry powder acids for gentle skin renewal) backed by in vitro and ex vivo efficacy data and aligned with circular-beauty principles. These supplements strengthen its sustainable, high-performance positioning, supported by ethical sourcing, advanced green extraction technologies like SymFrequency, and tailored skin- and hair-care solutions.

