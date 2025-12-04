Event Management Software Market Emerging Trends, Recent Developments, Top Opportunities, Leading Companies, And Future Scope

MENAFN - GetNews)



The global Event Management Software Market size will rise from $15.5 billion in 2024 to $34.7 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period. A digital tool called event management software makes it easier to plan, carry out, and analyze both in-person and virtual events, from intimate get-togethers to massive conferences. Event software offers a comprehensive platform where users can handle many areas of event preparation, including guest registration, venue administration, budgeting, marketing, and logistical coordination. Event management software often provides capabilities such as online registration forms, email marketing integration, agenda management, attendee engagement tools, and post-event analytics.

The growing demand for automation in event planning drives the event management software market. The traditional event planning process is typically time-consuming, labor-intensive, and prone to errors, leading to inefficiencies and increased operational costs. Automation avoids these issues by automating many aspects of event management, such as registration, ticketing, venue reservation, communication, and post-event analysis. Automated processes help event organizers handle large amounts of data efficiently, minimize administrative burdens, and devote time to improving attendees' experience.

With the increasing scale and complexity of events-especially hybrid and virtual formats-automation tools offer centralized control and real-time updates across multiple platforms. Automated systems such as email campaigns, agenda scheduling, feedback gathering, and guest tracking ensure flawless and streamlined coordination and better engagement. Integration with CRM, marketing, and payment platforms enables end-to-end management and better return on investment (ROI). The trend toward Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models also enhances the accessibility of such tools for smaller and mid-market companies, supporting mass adoption. Automation is becoming an inevitable component of offering practical, scalable, and data-centric event experiences, making it a prime propeller for the event management software market.

Based on the end user, the event organizers segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user segmentation, the event organizers segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the event management software market during the forecast period. Event organizers increasingly use software solutions to organize events' increasing complexity and size, from corporate conferences and trade shows to virtual summits and exhibitions. These professionals need powerful tools to simplify logistics, automate ticketing and registration, handle attendee interaction, and collect post-event metrics to gauge success and enhance future planning.

Event management software helps organizers enhance efficiency by integrating multiple functions, such as venue management, scheduling, marketing, and communication, into a single platform. With an increasing number of virtual and hybrid events, organizers are also seeking platforms that support real-time interactions, live streaming, and data tracking, further driving adoption. The capabilities of personalizing attendee experience, lead generation, and exhibiting ROI through reports automatically generated add to the indispensable value of these solutions. The adoption is especially prevalent among professional event management companies and in-house corporate organizations hosting several events yearly. As the requirement for scalable, data-driven, and user-centric solutions grows, event planners are expected to remain the largest end-user segment for the market.

Based on the software, the event marketing & promotion software segment is expected to have the highest CAGR growth rate during the forecast period.

The event marketing and promotion software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the event management software market forecast period. With intensified competition and escalating audience expectations, event organizers emphasize pre-event promotion and marketing to achieve registrations, drive brand presence, and streamline attendance. Event marketing software helps planners create targeted campaigns, send social media and automated email messages, and track real-time engagement statistics.

The growing reliance on data-driven marketing strategies fuels the demand for tools that integrate seamlessly with CRM and analytics platforms. These enable planners to identify target audiences, segment communications, and track campaign performance, enhancing ROI. Additionally, the increasing popularity of hybrid and virtual events has expanded the reach of event promotion beyond geographical boundaries, making digital marketing capabilities even more critical. Features such as search engine optimization, the ability to create landing pages, influencer integration, and live analytics add to their attractiveness. With organizations making every effort to enhance attendee acquisition and participation, the use of event marketing and promotion software is likely to gain pace, hence representing the fastest-growing sector in the software segment of the event management software market.

The US market contributes the largest share of North America's event management software market.

The United States is anticipated to have the maximum market share in the North American event management software market throughout the forecast period due to the country's highly developed digital infrastructure, a high number of corporate events, and extensive usage of cloud-based technologies. In the US, many trade fairs, product launches, conferences, and cultural events are organized throughout the year, providing great demand for robust, elastic, and automatic event management technology. Businesses in the industry, including IT, healthcare, education, and media, are increasingly using software to automate event operations and increase attendee engagement.

Unique Features in the Event Management Software Market

Modern platforms offer flexible, multi-tier registration flows and dynamic ticketing that adapt in real time - early-bird, promo codes, group bundles, waitlists, and seat-level allocation for assigned seating. These systems reduce manual errors, increase conversions through personalization, and allow organizers to run complex pricing strategies without spreadsheets.

Event software often includes built-in CRM capabilities that capture attendee behavior, preferences, and engagement across campaigns. Organizers can segment attendees by role, industry, interests, or past behavior and trigger tailored communications, upsell opportunities, and post-event follow-ups - turning one-off attendees into long-term contacts.

Because hybrid events are the norm now, many platforms provide an integrated virtual event studio: live streaming, RTMP ingestion, multi-track broadcasts, breakout rooms, and on-demand libraries. Seamless switching between in-person and virtual sessions, plus unified attendance metrics, makes measuring reach and ROI straightforward.

Feature-rich agenda builders let organizers create multi-track schedules, session prerequisites, speaker bios, and version control. Dynamic agenda tools automatically update attendee itineraries, manage capacity limits, and surface relevant sessions to users based on their profiles - improving session attendance and satisfaction.

Major Highlights of the Event Management Software Market

The market continues to expand due to the strong adoption of hybrid and virtual event formats. Organizations are investing in platforms that offer seamless live streaming, interactive virtual booths, real-time engagement tools, and unified analytics across physical and digital touchpoints - enabling broader reach and higher ROI.

Automation is becoming central to modern event management. From AI-powered matchmaking and personalized agenda recommendations to automated marketing workflows, chatbots, and predictive attendance insights, event software is increasingly focused on minimizing manual tasks while improving decision-making accuracy.

Enterprises are embracing event management platforms that integrate with CRMs, marketing automation systems, ERP tools, and HR systems. This integration trend allows seamless data flow, better attendee profiling, event-to-sales pipeline attribution, and stronger post-event engagement - elevating events as a strategic business function.

There is a major push toward on-site digital transformation through QR/NFC check-ins, self-service kiosks, mobile apps, badge printing, and real-time crowd management. These solutions reduce staffing needs, enhance attendee safety, and deliver faster, frictionless event experiences.

Top Companies in the Event Management Software Market

Prominent companies include Cvent (US), Stova (US), Eventbrite (US), Zoom (US), RingCentral (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Momentus Technologies (US), Active Network (US), RainFocus (US), 6Connex (US), Hubilo (US), Circa (US), Whova (US), loom (Belgium), Hubb (US), Grenadine Technologies (Canada), EVENTBOOST (Switzerland), Airmeet (US), Notified (Sweden), and Kaltura (US).

Cvent (US)

Cvent, in the event management software market, offers a comprehensive portfolio of event management solutions. Cvent's event management software helps organize events for organizations of all sizes and industry verticals. Moreover, Cvent provides a software platform for identifying appropriate venues, securing a competitive proposal from hotels or venues, managing budgets, marketing events, sending invitations, conducting pre-event surveys, establishing a social media presence for events, processing registrations, managing the fee collection, building event-specific mobile apps, managing event logistics, such as traveling and lodging, surveying and engaging attendees, and analyzing event results, and conducting survey feedbacks for the organized events.

Stova (US)

Stova is a technology company that emerged from the merger of MeetingPlay, Aventri, and Eventcore, specializing in solutions for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Stova's platform is recognized for its flexibility and scalability, catering to global enterprises and event organizers alike. In the event management software market, Stova provides an end-to-end event technology ecosystem designed to accommodate any event, regardless of size or location. Their offerings include strategic meetings management, registration, virtual/hybrid event solutions, event marketing, content management, networking and attendee engagement, mobile solutions, onsite services, analytics, reporting, and managed services. Stova's solutions are built to support the entire event lifecycle, helping clients plan, grow, and measure their events effectively.

RingCentral (US)

RingCentral is a leading cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions provider for businesses worldwide. RingCentral's platform enables organizations to streamline communication across multiple channels, enhance productivity, and improve customer engagement. With a focus on scalability, reliability, and innovation, RingCentral serves businesses of all sizes, ranging from small startups to large enterprises, across various industries.

Momentus Technologies (US)

Momentus Technologies, formerly Ungerboeck, provides global industry-leading venue and event management solutions. In the event management software market, Momentus Technologies offers a range of solutions designed to simplify event planning, enhance engagement, and drive success. Its offerings include robust event management platforms with features like online registration, ticketing, agenda management, attendee tracking, and feedback collection. The platform is designed to streamline tasks and workflows, providing a clear view of past, present, and future events. It caters to the unique needs of market spaces, driving operational efficiency and capturing revenue faster.

Eventbrite (US)

