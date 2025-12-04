Cybersecurity Leader Marissa Arbour Calls For Everyday Digital Safety Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews)



Marissa Arbour, Alpharetta, GA, USA interview highlights her mission to make cybersecurity clearer, calmer, and more accessible for everyone

Cybersecurity expert Marissa Arbour, Principal Cybersecurity Analyst at Alphatech Solutions, is using her newly released spotlight feature to raise awareness about the growing need for everyday digital safety. Drawing from over a decade of experience in threat detection, cloud security, and risk management, Arbour emphasizes that cybersecurity must go beyond technical teams and reach individuals, families, and communities.

“People think cybersecurity belongs only to experts,” Arbour said in the interview.“But every click, every password, every decision plays a role. Security isn't about fear - it's about confidence.”

Her message comes at a critical time. According to the 2024 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report, 74% of breaches involved human error, social engineering, or misuse of credentials. The FBI also reported a $12.5 billion loss from cybercrime last year alone-an all-time high.

“That tells us something important,” Arbour noted.“Technology isn't our weak point. Our habits are. And the good news is: habits can be changed.”

Pushing for Clear Communication and Better Digital Habits

In the interview, Arbour spoke about her passion for simplifying complex security concepts and helping non-technical people understand real-world risks.

“When people understand why something matters, they stop ignoring it,” she said.“Security should feel like everyday common sense, not a technical lecture.”

Her advocacy centers on three key areas:



Digital literacy for students and families

Security-by-design in workplaces and small businesses Creative, engaging security training that people actually remember

Arbour, who volunteers in Fulton County schools and mentors young women in STEM, stressed the need to start early.“Kids today are online before they can read,” she said.“We can't wait until college or a first job to teach them how to stay safe.”

Simple Steps Anyone Can Take

Arbour encourages people to begin with small but consistent actions that dramatically reduce personal risk:



Use strong, unique passwords (and avoid reusing them).

Turn on multi-factor authentication everywhere possible.

Update devices and apps regularly.

Slow down before clicking links or attachments. Talk openly about online safety with kids and older adults.

“Cybersecurity is not about perfection,” she explained.“It's about reducing risk one habit at a time. Start small. Start today.”

She also emphasizes the power of stepping back when overwhelmed - something she practices herself.“I take Pixel, my dog, out for a walk when my brain gets stuck,” she shared.“A clear mind makes better decisions - and that includes digital ones.”

Why Her Advocacy Matters Now

Cyber incidents continue to grow in frequency and complexity:



One in five Americans has experienced identity theft.

46% of teens say they don't know how to protect themselves online. Small businesses are the target in 43% of all attacks, yet many lack basic protections.

“These numbers aren't just statistics,” Arbour said.“They're real people. If we can help someone avoid a scam, or protect their kids, or secure their business - that's impact.”

To read Marissa Arbour's full interview, visit the website here.

About Marissa Arbour

Marissa Arbour is a Principal Cybersecurity Analyst at Alphatech Solutions and a recognized leader in cloud security, threat detection, and risk management. A Georgia Tech graduate, she mentors women in STEM, teaches cybersecurity in local schools, and advocates for“security by design” as a guiding principle in modern technology.

Contact:

