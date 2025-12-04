403
KRCS Chairperson Affirms Necessity To Support Governance Within Relief Movement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait red Crescent Society on Thursday affirmed necessity of supporting governance within the international movement of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in the relief sector.
Khaled Al-Maghames, the KRCS Chairperson, made the statement to KUNA during his visual participation in the extraordinary general assembly of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, attended by the KRCS Secretary General, Fahad Al-Mandeel, and representatives of 179 countries out of the 191 member states.
Al-Maghames said the KRCS is committed to supporting the enhancement of institutional governance in the confederation, indicating that conferees would examine proposed amendments to the bylaws related to boosting governance and overhauling management and elections.
The confederation's general assembly is the highest decision making authority in the confederation. (end)
