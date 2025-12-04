403
UK Sanctions Russia's GRU Over Novichok Poisoning
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- UK imposed sanctions on Russia's entire military intelligence agency (GRU) and summoned Moscow's Ambassador after an inquiry accused President Vladimir Putin of ordering the 2018 Skripal Novichok poisoning.
UK Foreign Secretary said, in a statement on Thursday, that the Russian Ambassador was summoned over the inquiry's findings, which "confirm Russia's use of a military-grade nerve agent that killed a British citizen, Dawn Sturgess."
The report finds "the GRU, with Putin's authorization, used Novichok, which was illegally developed and retained by Russia in breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention."
The latest sanctions target eight GRU cyber officers involved in operations against Yulia Skripal.
UK further demanded an end to Russia's ongoing campaign of hostile activity against the UK and NATO.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Russia's "reckless aggression" over the Salisbury poisonings, calling Dawn Sturgess's death a tragic reminder of the Kremlin's disregard for human life.
He said the UK will continue tightening sanctions, standing up to Putin and supporting Ukraine's security.
UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said "Putin and the GRU were directly responsible for endangering lives on UK soil," calling the Salisbury attack a "vile" act and a continuing threat to Britain's security.
She said the UK will not tolerate such aggression and is escalating sanctions and measures to counter hostile Russian activity.
Sanctions will also be imposed on three officers in the GRU responsible for orchestrating hostile activity in Ukraine and across Europe. (end)
