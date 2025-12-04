403
Minister Al-Mutairi Chairs Supreme Cmte Of Organizing Major Sports Activities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi chaired on Thursday a meeting with the heads of committees affiliated to the supreme commission of organizing major sports events in Kuwait.
In a press release after the meeting, the Public Authority for Sport said the minister stressed the importance of applying the technical and organizational criteria regarding the country's hosting of sports events in a manner that ensures success.
Al-Mutairi also underlined the need of boosting the governance of applied measures to benefit from former experience in organizing sports activities, it added.
He further affirmed the necessity of integrating all efforts of the committees to achieve the goals to present an honorable example showing Kuwait's status, it noted.
The minister expressed appreciation to all government and private sector bodies as well as civil society organizations for theior cooperation and supportive efforts to the success of major national events.
Meanwhile, the heads of committees reviewed the key projects and acts related to the duties of every committee to make sure of all preparations and ensure full readiness to fulfill duties. (end)
