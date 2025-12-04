403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, Russia Discuss Deepening Defence, Security Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- India and Russia on Thursday agreed to cement defense cooperation as India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation was held in New Delhi.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov reiterated that the India-Russia relationship is based on a deep sense of trust, common principles and mutual respect as they co-chaired the 22nd session of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Military Technical Cooperation.
Rajnath Singh expressed India's determination for capacity building of its indigenous defence industry for both local production and exports and stressed new opportunities for enhancing collaboration.
The Russian Defence Minister emphasised deepening relationship between both the countries highlighting that both countries are united by many years of friendship and strategic cooperation.
"Russian Defence Industry is ready to support India towards becoming self-reliant in the field of defence production," Belousov said.
The Ministers signed the protocol of the 22nd Inter-Governmental Commission meeting highlighting the ongoing and prospective areas of cooperation.
In another development, Indian Minister of Fisheries Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Russia Oxana Lut and discussed expanding mutual trade in fisheries, animal and dairy products, resolving market access issues, and fast-tracking establishment listings for exports.
"The discussions also focused on collaboration in research, education & emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels, aquaculture emerging technologies and processing," a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.
The Indian minister underlined potential to diversify exports to Russia with products such as shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid, and cuttlefish. The Russian side expressed readiness to take products from India, including fish and fishery products, meat and meat products.
Both the meetings are taking place in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit to hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (end)
atk
A statement from the Indian Ministry of Defense said that Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrei Belousov reiterated that the India-Russia relationship is based on a deep sense of trust, common principles and mutual respect as they co-chaired the 22nd session of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Military Technical Cooperation.
Rajnath Singh expressed India's determination for capacity building of its indigenous defence industry for both local production and exports and stressed new opportunities for enhancing collaboration.
The Russian Defence Minister emphasised deepening relationship between both the countries highlighting that both countries are united by many years of friendship and strategic cooperation.
"Russian Defence Industry is ready to support India towards becoming self-reliant in the field of defence production," Belousov said.
The Ministers signed the protocol of the 22nd Inter-Governmental Commission meeting highlighting the ongoing and prospective areas of cooperation.
In another development, Indian Minister of Fisheries Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh held a bilateral meeting with Minister of Agriculture of Russia Oxana Lut and discussed expanding mutual trade in fisheries, animal and dairy products, resolving market access issues, and fast-tracking establishment listings for exports.
"The discussions also focused on collaboration in research, education & emerging aquaculture technologies, including deep-sea fishing vessels, aquaculture emerging technologies and processing," a statement from the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.
The Indian minister underlined potential to diversify exports to Russia with products such as shrimp, prawns, mackerel, sardines, tuna, crab, squid, and cuttlefish. The Russian side expressed readiness to take products from India, including fish and fishery products, meat and meat products.
Both the meetings are taking place in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's India visit to hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment