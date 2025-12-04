403
Former EU Foreign Policy Chief Resigns From Her College Post
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- EU's former foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, resigned on Thursday from her role as head of the elite College of Europe after being indicted in a corruption investigation.
In a statement sent to college staff, Mogherini announced, "in line with the utmost rigour and fairness with which I always carried out my duties, today I decided to resign as rector of the College of Europe."
She also announced she would stand down as director of the EU Diplomatic Academy, the school for junior diplomats at the center of an inquiry into alleged fraud and corruption.
Prosecutors say they have "strong suspicions" that confidential information was shared with one of the candidates taking part in the tender to set up the academy.
It was launched in 2023 at the College of Europe with a budget of nearly EURO 1 million.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office, the EU prosecuting agency that issued formal changes against Mogherini and two others this week, said the accusations involved "procurement fraud and corruption, conflict of interest and violation of professional secrecy." (end)
