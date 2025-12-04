PGA Tour University No. 2 Christiaan Maas Secures Exemption Into 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
Dubai, UAE - December 4: University of Texas senior Christiaan Maas, currently ranked No. 2 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2026, has earned an exemption into the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The South African will make his debut at the 'Major of the Middle East' when the prestigious Rolex Series event tees off at Emirates Golf Club from January 22-25, 2026. Maas's invitation continues a proud tradition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic providing opportunities for elite collegiate golfers to compete on the DP World Tour. 'I'm very honoured to receive this opportunity,' Maas said. 'I feel like I've watched this specific tournament my whole life. I've always loved the end of the year, beginning of the year sequence of the DP World Tour because you've got the Nedbank (Golf Challenge) and Alfred Dunhill events in South Africa and then you have the tournaments in Dubai where all the big players always tend to come out. Tiger Woods also played in this event a couple of times. I've watched all the highlights from this tournament for the last 15 years, and it always has great coverage. I'm obviously extremely excited to compete in this tournament, as it will be my first time in Dubai and it's going to be awesome!' Last year, North Carolina's David Ford arrived in Dubai as the No. 1 ranked player and promptly shot a stunning opening round of 65 to share the first-round lead alongside Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia and Australia's David Micheluzzi. Ford's seven-under total included an eagle at the tenth and six birdies, announcing his arrival on the DP World Tour in spectacular fashion. Currently No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Maas has been in sensational form. He tallied three top-10s for Texas this autumn, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. His amateur credentials are world-class. At the World Amateur Team Championship in Singapore, Maas won the individual title by a staggering 10 strokes and led South Africa to an eight-stroke victory in the team competition. In March, he competed in the DP World Tour's Investec South African Open Championship as an amateur and fired a second-round 64 en-route to a tied-fourth finish, proving he can handle himself against the world's best professionals. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has proven to be an ideal launchpad for PGA TOUR University graduates. Past recipients include Texas Tech's Ludvig Åberg (T70/2023), who went on to win the titles on the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, earning a Ryder Cup captain's pick in his first year as a professional in 2023 before helping Europe to victory again at Bethpage in September; Stanford's Michael Thorbjornsen (T11/2024), who has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including two runner up spots, on the PGA TOUR since turning pro, and Texas A&M's Sam Bennett, the 2022 US Amateur champion. 'We're thrilled to welcome Christiaan to the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic,' said Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. 'His record speaks for itself - winning the Eisenhower Trophy with South Africa and also winning the individual title at the World Amateur Team Championship by 10 shots is a phenomenal achievement. 'The PGA TOUR University exemption has become one of the highlights of our tournament. Last year, David Ford shared the first-round lead on his DP World Tour debut, and we've seen the likes of Ludvig Åberg and Michael Thorbjornsen make their mark here before going on to great success as professionals. We're excited to see what Christiaan can do on the Majlis Course. 'We have a great history of providing amateur golfers with a platform for success with former champions Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau both playing in the Dubai Desert Classic as amateurs.' Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing 11th through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas. Maas will join a stellar field at Emirates Golf Club that already includes FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, and reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy. Combining world-class golf with live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a vibrant festival atmosphere, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the city's most anticipated sporting and social events. General admission remains free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend access available from AED 100 pre-event (AED 125 on the day). Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge across all four days with a registered ticket when accompanied by an adult while a range of premium experiences are also available. For more information and to register for tickets, visit and download the Hero Dubai Desert Classic app, available now on App Store or Google Play.
