PROLIM Accelerates Agentic AI Capabilities With Acquisition Of Kasmo Digital, A Leading Salesforce Summit And Snowflake Premier Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Driving Industry Transformation: Integrating PLM, IoT, and Industrial AI with Snowflake and Salesforce Cloud to Deliver Scalable, CRM, Data and Agentic AI-Enabled Solutions”

PLANO, Texas and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROLIM, a global leader in Industrial AI, Engineering, PLM, and Cloud software and consulting services, is excited to announce the acquisition of Kasmo Digital, a specialized digital consulting and services firm headquartered in Dallas, USA. Kasmo brings a team of over 200 consultants and has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest growing and award-winning partners in the Salesforce and Snowflake ecosystem, delivering innovative CRM, AI and Data Cloud solutions and measurable value to its customers.

“Kasmo Digital's reputation as a Premier Snowflake and Salesforce 2025 Innovation Award winning Summit (Platinum) Partner aligns perfectly with PROLIM's commitment to delivering world-class Agentic AI, data, and cloud transformation solutions. Together, we are accelerating innovation and empowering our customers to achieve greater agility, efficiency, and growth on a global scale,” said Prabhu Patil, Founder & CEO of PROLIM.

The acquisition is designed to empower enterprises across industries to accelerate their digital transformation through advanced, AI-driven data solutions in the cloud.

Strengthening Cloud, AI, and Data capabilities

“This strategic partnership empowers PROLIM and Kasmo Digital to build next-generation solutions that eliminate data silos, improve operational efficiency, transform customer experience, and drive intelligent decision-making through AI and Agentic AI. Together, we will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers worldwide,” said Rajesh Pawar, CEO of Kasmo Digital.

“Joining PROLIM is an exciting milestone for Kasmo Digital. Their global leadership in AI, Data, and cloud transformation will accelerate our ability to deliver Snowflake and Salesforce solutions to a broader global market,” said Puru Boreddy, Founder and President of Kasmo Digital.

Integrating PLM, IoT, and Industrial AI with Snowflake and Salesforce Cloud to drive Business Transformation

“The partnership with Kasmo Digital, marks a significant milestone in our journey as a leading Siemens software reseller. This strategic move enables us to deliver a truly comprehensive Digital Thread, seamlessly connecting engineering, manufacturing, operations, data, and customer interactions across the entire product and service lifecycle. We are uniquely positioned to infuse AI into every layer of the enterprise, from design and simulation to predictive service and personalized customer engagement. This strengthens our ability to unlock actionable insights, accelerate decision-making, and help our clients build resilient, data-driven, and AI-enabled businesses for the future.” said Srinath Koppa, Managing Director, PROLIM India.

PROLIM provides advanced Industrial AI, Engineering, PLM, and Cloud software and consulting services to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 15 global offices across the US, Europe, India, Australia, and New Zealand, PROLIM's expert team has served over 1,700 customers, driving operational excellence and innovation. Since its founding in 2005 and with headquarters in Detroit, MI, PROLIM is recognized as a Siemens Platinum, AWS Advanced Consulting, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake Partner, enabling accelerated digital transformation for leading enterprises.

Kasmo Digital, founded in 2023, is a cloud-born consulting firm specializing in CRM and data transformation. Headquartered in Dallas/Plano, Texas, with Centers of Excellence in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, Kasmo empowers enterprises to succeed in the AI era with modern capabilities across Data Cloud, Agentic AI, and next-generation CRM platforms through its Marketplace solutions and proven frameworks. Serving over 50+ global clients-from digital natives to large enterprises, Kasmo is powered by over 200 consultants focused on innovation and delivery excellence.

