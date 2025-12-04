Angle Advisors Announces Weather Tite Windows Has Been Acquired By Mosaic Service Partners, A Portfolio Company Of Alpine Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, MI, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Weather Tite Windows (“Weather Tite”), a leading provider of replacement windows and doors throughout the Tampa Bay area, has been acquired by Mosaic Service Partners (“Mosaic”), a portfolio company of Alpine Investors (“Alpine”). Mosaic is a new platform focused on partnering with and scaling residential window and door replacement providers across the United States. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Weather Tite in completing the transaction.









Angle Advisors served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Weather Tite Windows on its sale to Mosaic Service Partners

Weather Tite Windows, founded by Mike Hollander, offers replacement windows and doors throughout the Tampa Bay area, with an emphasis on impact windows. The company provides a suite of services from window and door selection to installation, all backed by their signature lifetime warranty.

“Weather Tite Windows has been my life's work, and choosing the right partner mattered more to me than anything”, said Mike Hollander, Founder & CEO of Weather Tite.“That's why this next chapter with Mosaic Home Services is so exciting for me. Mosaic has a true people-first philosophy, backed by brilliant operators and leaders who genuinely care about culture and growth. I chose them because I wanted a partner who could help us scale without losing what makes this company special.

Hollander continued,“I wouldn't have gotten here without Angle Advisors. Andrew McCoy has been in my corner since 2020, and when the time finally came, he and the Angle team guided me through the process with absolute precision. Angle helped me find the perfect partner in Mosaic and maximize the value of my life's work. I couldn't have asked for a better team, and I'd confidently recommend them to anyone looking for both the right outcome and the right people.”

Mosaic Service Partners is a national platform backed by Alpine Investors that partners with exceptional residential window and door replacement providers across the United States. The platform helps regional businesses scale by investing in technology, expanding marketing and sales capabilities, and attracting and developing top talent. Guided by a people-first philosophy, Mosaic supports its partners in delivering exceptional service to homeowners while building enduring, market-leading businesses. For more information, please visit .

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $18.7B in assets under management and three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit .

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm's professionals have completed over 310 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

