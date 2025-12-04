Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Strikes South Lebanon After Warning, Official Media Says

Israel Strikes South Lebanon After Warning, Official Media Says


2025-12-04 02:21:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Israeli raids hit south Lebanon on Thursday, official media said, after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning and said it would strike what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure.

"Israeli warplanes launched a strike on the town of Mahrouna" while another raid targeted a house in Jbaa, the official National News Agency said, while the Israeli army said it "began conducting strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon".

Recommended For You Oman helps free Filipino, Indian, Russian crew of Eternity C from Houthis

MENAFN04122025000049011007ID1110439057



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search