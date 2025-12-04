Israel Strikes South Lebanon After Warning, Official Media Says
Israeli raids hit south Lebanon on Thursday, official media said, after Israel's military issued an evacuation warning and said it would strike what it described as Hezbollah military infrastructure.
"Israeli warplanes launched a strike on the town of Mahrouna" while another raid targeted a house in Jbaa, the official National News Agency said, while the Israeli army said it "began conducting strikes on Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon".
