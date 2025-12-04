UAE Flights: Flydubai Aircraft Damaged In Accident At Maldives Airport

A flydubai aircraft was damaged during an accident at the Velana International Airport (MLE) in the Maldives, the Dubai carrier's spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times on Thursday.

A statement issued by the carrier said all the passengers safely disembarked and that they have been accommodated on the next available flight.

“Our aircraft at Velana International Airport (MLE) was involved in a ground incident on December 4. All our passengers and crew have safely disembarked at the terminal. Passengers have been accommodated to travel on the next available flights while the aircraft undergoes a thorough inspection,” said a flydubai spokesperson.

It was reported that the accident caused damage to the aircraft's wing structure. The aircraft will undergo the repair work to meet the regulatory framework and be airworthy.

The Maldives is one of the most popular tourist destinations for UAE residents and global travellers.

As reported by Khaleej Times earlier, due to congestion at the main airport, the Maldives is expanding Velana International Airport to accommodate the growing number of foreign tourists in the island nation.

“At the moment, there is some congestion, but we will be opening our new terminal by the end of the year, which can cater for 7 million tourists. Once it opens, there will be fewer issues,” Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Tourism and Environment in the Maldives, told Khaleej Times in an interview earlier this year.

Aviation media earlier this week reported that an Emirates Airbus A380 was damaged at Manchester Airport, UK, after it was hit by a fuel tanker, leaving a hole in the engine cowling. Khaleej Times reached out to Emirates earlier for a statement.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority at all times,” the flydubai spokesperson said in a statement after the Maldives incident.