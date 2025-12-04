One-Step Renewal: UAE Combines Passport, Emirates ID Updates In New Service

In a move to streamline administrative processes for citizens, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has launched a service that unifies passport and Emirates ID card renewal in a single step. Citizens will not have to renew each separately or have the same expiration date.

This new development, announced as part of the government's "Zero Bureaucracy" initiative, allows Emirati citizens to renew both documents simultaneously through the UAEICP smart application. The service will save time and effort by eliminating the need for separate applications and procedures.

According to the announcement, the integrated service is a direct response to public feedback gathered during the“Zero Bureaucracy Expo.” It addresses one of the most common frustrations residents face in managing different expiry dates for passports and national identity cards.

The new system ensures that these important documents no longer fall out of sync, preventing the administrative confusion that often resulted from staggered renewal schedules.

Under the new system, if a citizen's passport has expired and their Emirates ID is due to expire within 6 months, they will be presented with the option to renew both documents together on a single page in the app.

Previously, residents had to complete separate renewal processes for each document, navigating different forms and payment procedures. Now, the entire process can be completed in one seamless transaction, from reviewing and updating personal data to submitting the final application.

The UAEICP application serves as a centralised platform where Emirati citizens can manage all passports and identity documents for their entire family.

This consolidation represents a significant leap forward in digital government services, transforming a fragmented experience into an integrated, user-friendly solution.

Officials emphasised that this development evolved from a simple service enhancement into a comprehensive smart solution, directly based on citizen suggestions.

The initiative exemplifies the UAE government's commitment to“Zero Bureaucracy,” a nationwide effort to eliminate unnecessary administrative hurdles and create a more efficient public service environment.