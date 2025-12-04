GBP/USD Forex Signal 04/12: Looking Bullish (Chart)
- Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3326, $1.3289, or $1.3268. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.3352, $1.3372, or $1.3397. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 25 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 25 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
I think it makes sense to look for long trades here. Usually, the best way to trade this currency pair is to wait for a consolidation or dip, and then to trade the breakout, paying attention to doing this within a god reward to risk framework.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThere is nothing of high importance scheduled today regarding the GBP. Concerning the USD, there will be a release of Unemployment Claims at 1:30pm London time.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here is our list of the best Forex brokers in the world worth checking out.
