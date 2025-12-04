403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cintas Signal 04/12: Another Shoe To Drop (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $180.39 (the intra-day low of its current correction) and $186.36 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- Cintas Corporation (CTAS) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500. Both indices advance inside bearish chart patterns with rising bearish trading volumes. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 is positive but below its descending trendline.
- The CTAS D1 chart shows price action breaking down below its horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action between the descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bearish trading volumes. CTAS flatlined as the S&P 500 Index advanced, a significant bearish trading signal.
- CTAS Entry Level: Between $180.39 and $186.36 CTAS Take Profit: Between $151.95 and $156.54 CTAS Stop Loss: Between $192.50 and $199.39 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.35
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment