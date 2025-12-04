Gold Analysis 04/12: New Record Bullish Path (Chart)



The overall of Gold Trend: Strongly Bullish.

Today's Gold Support Points: $4160 – $4100 – $4050 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Points: $4250 – $4330 – $4400 per ounce.

Sell Gold from the resistance level of $4290. Target $4060, Stop-Loss $4350. Buy Gold from the support level of $4140. Target $4300, Stop-Loss $4110.

Today's Gold Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of Gold Price (XAU/USD) Today:

As the end of 2025 approaches, we must remember that gold, silver, and copper futures recorded record highs this year. The most prominent was the rise of the gold price index to the $4382 per ounce resistance level, the highest in the history of the yellow metal's bullion prices. According to gold trading platforms, spot gold prices are stabilizing around the $4200 per ounce level. Gold's gains at the start of the week reached the $4265 per ounce resistance level. As I mentioned before, the $4220 level will remain the key for gold bulls to launch toward the historical record peaks for gold again.

This year's rise is unique for metal traders: The three metals recorded new record highs in a single calendar year for the first time since 1980, according to Dow Jones market data. In the early 1980s, the last time the three metals performed well simultaneously, geopolitical concerns and US dollar weakness were among the most important factors driving prices higher.

On the front of US monetary policy, which has a strong impact on the gold market, US President Trump announced over the weekend that he had made his decision on who will lead the Federal Reserve, and prediction markets are betting that Kevin Hassett, the Director of the National Economic Council, will be the President's choice. Hassett is expected to support sharp cuts in US interest rates, raising some concerns that this could inadvertently increase inflationary pressures.

According to market trades on the daily chart, gold analysts' forecasts confirm that the general market path is bullish, and crossing the $4220 per ounce resistance barrier will support a move toward new record peaks that may surpass the highest in gold's history ($4382), reaching peaks of $4500 and $5000 next year.

Across reliable trading platforms, gold prices continued their gains after weaker US private sector jobs data strengthened expectations of a December interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Generally, data from ADP (a job data analysis firm) indicates a contraction in the labor market, with US private sector employers losing 32,000 jobs in November.

Regarding the future of US interest rates. According to FedWatch, traders now estimate the probability of a US interest rate cut in December 2025 at 89%. Experts believe the Federal Reserve is likely to accompany the cut with more hawkish signals regarding the possibility of future monetary easing.

Technically, the RSI on this time frame is at 62, heading toward the overbought line, and at the same time, the MACD indicator is on a bullish inclination and awaiting stronger gains before reaching overbought territory. The weakness of the US dollar and the trend of global central banks toward monetary easing, led by the US, along with increased purchases of gold by major banks, will remain the most prominent strength factors for the gold trading market in the coming period.

Trading Advice:

We still recommend following the strategy of buying gold on every significant price dip. Ultimately, distribute your entry points across several lower levels and never take unnecessary risks.

Ready to trade our Gold forecast? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.