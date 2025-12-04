EUR/USD Analysis 04/12: Trading Higher Ahead (Chart)
- Overall Trend:: Bullish bias. Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1620 – 1.1550 – 1.1480. Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today:: 1.1720 – 1.1800 – 1.1880
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1590 with a target of 1.1800 and a stop loss at 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1800 with a target of 1.1500 and a stop loss at 1.1890
In this regard, the US interest rate market has almost fully priced in a third consecutive 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed this month. This will naturally have a negative impact on the overall performance of the US dollar. Therefore, we expect the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in cutting interest rates going forward, compared to the European Central Bank's support for our expectation that the EUR/USD pair will break through the psychological resistance level of 1.2000 in 2026.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:We still recommend buying EUR/USD from the support area of 1.15 and below, but without risk, with a target of 1.18, the most important level for moving towards the psychological resistance of 1.20.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
