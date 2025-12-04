Local Couple Switched Careers To Become More Involved With Community
Photo caption: Joan and Nick Cerami display the gifts they will be donating to Toys for Tots.
For the Ceramis, the shift wasn't spontaneous. A memorable personal experience years earlier during the purchase of their first home, planted the idea that home inspection could someday offer a fulfilling, service-driven second career. The inspector they hired at the time – with his balance of expertise, confidence, and approachability – left an impression on Nick. With a family background in construction and a shared desire to build something together, the path to Pillar To Post felt natural.
Nick and Joan often encourage would-be entrepreneurs to view franchising through a strategic lens. For them, the value lay in Pillar To Post's robust infrastructure – technology, IT management, web presence, and security, and bundled services – areas that would have been costly or impractical to build independently. They believe that a franchise should fill the gaps a small business cannot easily cover, not simply replicate what an owner can already do on their own.
Today, the Cerami Team blends their decades of communication and client-service expertise with the technical rigor of certified home inspection. Joan, who retired after 40 years in advertising, including 32 years at her last company – manages operations and marketing, while Nick leads the inspection teams. Additional focus is placed on growing their Florida-based franchise and using the latest tools and technologies to support realtors and homebuyers.
A year after moving to Florida full time, the couple have immersed themselves in their community – not only through their business but also through giving back. The Cerami Team is a sponsor of a Toy Drive presented by The Skotak Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate as part of the annual Toys for Tots Christmas Drive.
Their involvement reflects a desire to stay rooted in service, gratitude, and connection with the families they now support both professionally and philanthropically.“Sponsoring a toy drive for Toys for Tots helps us engage in positive causes we are focused on, especially locally,” said Nick Cerami.
Looking ahead, the Ceramis are energized by the rapid advancements in home inspection technology and the opportunity to continue elevating the client experience. And while they may joke that their golf game hasn't reached the level of their business success, both agree that life in Florida – and this new chapter as business partners – has never felt more rewarding.
CONTACT INFO
Nick and Joan Cerami
Business Phone – (239) 980-9274
Emails –... |...
Website –
Image caption: Pillar To Post Home Inspectors – the Cerami Team.
PILLAR TO POSTTM HOME INSPECTORS TIPS FOR HOME SELLERS
Exterior
-
Clean debris from gutters and drains
Re-caulk around exterior windows & doors
Repair damaged masonry on walkways & steps
Repair minor defects in exterior wall materials
Replace damaged and missing shingles/tiles
Seal driveway cracks
Inspection Day
-
Clear entrance to storage sheds, attic, and garage
Keep pets in a safe location or remove them from the property if necessary
Move objects away from water heater, furnace, and air conditioner
Provide all keys for any locked doors
Interior
-
Repair leaking faucets and fixtures
Repair cracked and broken windowpanes
Re-caulk around bathtubs & sinks
Arrange service for your HVAC
Replace batteries in smoke & carbon monoxide detectors
Disclosures & Warranties
-
Disclose past fires, floods, and major repair work
Provide building permits or plans for any major renovations
Provide invoices & warranties for major improvements like roofs, furnaces, and appliances
ABOUT PILLAR TO POST HOME INSPECTORS®
Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. For further information, please visit .
