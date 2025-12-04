VTB To Enable Crypto Trading For Clients In 2026

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

VTB - Russia's second-largest bank by assets - has announced plans to allow its clients to directly buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies through its brokerage accounts starting in 2026. The move was disclosed by the head of its brokerage services at an investment conference in Moscow, signalling a shift from derivatives-based crypto exposure toward full asset-level trading.

At present, VTB already offers clients access to cryptocurrency derivatives. The planned service would enable investors to acquire digital assets such as Bitcoin through regular investment or brokerage accounts once regulatory approval is secured. The bank is canvassing regulators and expects authorisation to come through within months.

This development comes against a broader backdrop of rapid evolution in Russia's digital-asset infrastructure. The Moscow Exchange has recently launched ruble-settled Bitcoin futures and other crypto-linked instruments for institutional investors - part of a broader effort to open new investment channels under carefully structured legal regimes.

Under the current regulatory framework, only“specially qualified” investors - those with high net worth or significant annual income - can directly engage in cryptocurrencies. VTB's new offering may broaden participation beyond derivatives and institutional-only vehicles, assuming the financial regulator approves the shift.

For VTB, the initiative represents a diversification of its services at a time when Russian banks face mounting pressures. The bank is grappling with new capital requirements imposed by the Central Bank of Russia, which its chief has described as a major challenge going forward.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

