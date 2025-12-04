Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2025-12-04 02:08:19
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
04.12.2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 04 December 2025
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 December 2025, record date as of the 12 December 2025 & payment date is the 08 January 2026:




Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.333900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.283100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.292000
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.376200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.271100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.157400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.132000
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.210400
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.133700




Enquiries:



Matheson

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

04.12.2025 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE000TB7IEF3, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20, IE000U5MJOZ6, IE000U9J8HX9, IE00BL0BMX65
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
