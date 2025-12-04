12,804 Msmes Registered In Daman & Diu Under Udyam System Since 2020: Shobha Karandlaje
In a written reply to a question in Parliament, Minister of State for MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said that as many as 12,804 MSMEs have been registered in Daman and Diu on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform between 2020–21 and 2025–26.
Daman accounted for 11,314 units, while Diu registered 1,490 units during the period. Registrations rose sharply in 2023–24, driven by increased digital onboarding under the Udyam system.
Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), the Ministry reported limited but continued support to new micro enterprises in the region.
The impact of the Interest Subvention Scheme for Incremental Credit to MSMEs (2018) was also highlighted by the Minister.
The Minister noted that the interest subvention scheme covered both manufacturing and service-sector enterprises, including trading units, with the objective of improving productivity and supporting credit flow.
