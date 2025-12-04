Coinswitch Releases India's First Comprehensive VDA Handbook For Police And Leas

CoinSwitch, India's largest crypto trading platform, today announced the launch of Virtual Digital Assets Decoded, the country's first comprehensive handbook designed to help Indian law enforcement agencies, cybercrime units, and policymakers to navigate through the rapidly evolving VDA ecosystem.



With crypto adoption accelerating across India, police and cybercrime units are increasingly facing complex cases involving digital assets. Recognizing this urgent need, CoinSwitch has developed the handbook to simplify VDA concepts and provide practical guidance for on-ground investigations. The handbook will be distributed across key police stations and cybersecurity units nationwide, ensuring frontline officials have direct access to the tools and insights they need.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ashish Singhal, Co-founder & CEO of CoinSwitch, said, "India has emerged as a global leader in grassroots-level crypto adoption, ranking first in the Global Crypto Adoption Index for the third consecutive year in 2025. With this growth comes a responsibility for service providers to safeguard consumer interests and foster a safer, more inclusive crypto ecosystem. This handbook is our contribution to that mission."



Mr. Sukant Dukhande, Senior Director, Legal at CoinSwitch, added, "Crypto is a rapidly evolving global asset class, bringing inherent complexity. This handbook is designed to assist police officials, policymakers, and regulatory bodies by providing practical insights, case studies, and best practices to enhance coordination and support informed, effective decision-making."



This launch builds on CoinSwitch's ongoing efforts to support law enforcement and regulatory engagement in India. The company has conducted over 35 workshops and training programs on blockchain tracing and crypto fraud investigations. It has also established advisory partnerships to help shape balanced and effective crypto regulation. Looking ahead, CoinSwitch plans to expand these initiatives. The goal is to create a sustained ecosystem of knowledge.



To facilitate collaboration, law enforcement agencies can submit official requests via [email protected]. Virtual Digital Assets Decoded complements these efforts, offering actionable insights to support investigations, improve coordination, and enhance decision-making in India's fast-growing crypto ecosystem.



Link to full report: coinswitch/switch/crypto/vda-handbook-for-police-law-enforcement-agencies