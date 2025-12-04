APD Leads Large-Scale Accessibility Audit Drive On IDPD 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) 2025, the Association of People with Disability (APD) mobilised one of India's largest community-led accessibility assessments, a coordinated effort across 33 districts in five states, including aspirational districts, bringing together 507 volunteers and conducting 2,514 audits in a single day.

At a time when India is reimagining its public infrastructure, this initiative highlights a critical question: Are our public spaces truly built for everyone?



APD's Kalaburagi CMHP team volunteers during the IDPD audit drive organised by APD using the Yes to Access app



Through the Yes to Access (YTA) app, volunteers assessed everyday spaces, public buildings, transportation hubs, schools, workplaces, health centres, and community facilities, offering a ground-level view of how accessible India really is. As of November 30, the platform has already collected over 2,00,000 audits nationwide.



This year's drive aligns with the global IDPD 2025 theme,“Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” and brings to the forefront a systemic issue that often remains invisible. Teams across APD's programmes, Early Intervention, Inclusive Education, Livelihoods, Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation, and Advocacy, joined staff, volunteers, persons with disabilities, and community members to evaluate both rural and urban locations.



The YTA app enabled participants to conduct structured assessments capturing physical access, safety, signage, service usability, and overall inclusiveness.



Speaking about the initiative, Dr NS Senthil Kumar, CEO, APD, said,“Accessibility cannot remain an afterthought. It has to be measured, witnessed, and acted upon. This audit drive shows what collective action can achieve when communities, persons with disabilities, and technology come together. The insights we gather will help us push for real, on-ground improvements across the country.”



The coordinated effort also included 1,243 website accessibility audits conducted by 44 APD employees. APD will share key findings with local authorities, civic agencies, and partner networks to advocate for actionable upgrades and support compliance with accessibility standards.



About The Association of People with Disability (APD)

The Association of People with Disability (APD) is a non-profit organization based in Bengaluru, working since 1959 to empower people with disabilities from underprivileged backgrounds. APD's comprehensive programs span early intervention, education, healthcare, livelihoods, and advocacy, reaching children and adults with physical, intellectual, and multiple disabilities. With a strong focus on creating sustainable impact, APD partners with communities, corporates, and governments to build a more inclusive society where persons with disabilities live independent, dignified lives.



