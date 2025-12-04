NAFA Opens Applications For The 2026 100 Best Fleets In The Americas

Edison, N.J., United States, December 4th, 2025, NewsDirect

NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the leading membership organization for fleet professionals, is excited to announce that applications for the prestigious 2026 100 Best Fleets in the Americas are now open. The annual competition recognizes excellence in fleet management across North, Central and South America, celebrating the achievements of both commercial and public fleets, as well as fleet technicians and professionals.

The 2026 awards include the Tom Johnson Award, which was established to honor an exceptional fleet professional who has demonstrated a commitment to improving both their fleet operations and the industry as a whole. The recipient of the Tom Johnson Award will be hand-selected by a panel of judges, and the winner will be announced ahead of the 2026 NAFA Institute & Expo (I&E).

As a part of the 100 Best Fleets awards, NAFA also will recognize the Fleet Professional of the Year and the Fleet Technician of the Year, both of which will be awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, technical expertise and a dedication to improving fleet operations. These awards highlight the invaluable contributions of fleet professionals and technicians in advancing the industry.

Applications for the 2026 100 Best Fleets are now open and will close on Jan. 30, 2026. The winners will be unveiled at the 2026 NAFA Institute & Expo (I&E), taking place April 13-15, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio. The annual event brings together professionals from private and public fleets for educational sessions, networking opportunities and insights from industry leaders.

To apply and for further information about the 2026 100 Best Fleets competition, please visit: awards/the-100-best-fleets/

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Contact

Roger Hughlett

Onwrd & Upwrd

[email protected]

571.289.5282

