Rockbreaks New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) Reports Progress At Bolivian Silver Projects

New Pacific Metals (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) reports continued advancement across its Carangas silver-gold project and Silver Sand silver project in Bolivia, noting strengthened community engagement, renewed government support for foreign investment, and steady progress toward permitting and development milestones. In 2025 the Company advanced the conversion of Carangas exploration licenses to administrative mining contracts, secured a favorable community vote to proceed with consultation activities, and began negotiating a long-term framework agreement. Work is also being planned for a feasibility study supported by more than 30,000 metres of infill and exploration drilling in 2026. At Silver Sand, the Company regained full site access after halting illegal artisanal mining, received long-term legal protection through an amparo ruling, rebuilt community relations, and is working toward framework agreements that would allow environmental studies to restart in 2026.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to be developed into one of the world's largest silver mines. The Company is also advancing its robust, high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally a discovery drill program was completed at Silverstrike in 2022.

