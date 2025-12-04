Networknewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Forms Massimo AI Technology To Expand Into Robotics Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO has established Massimo AI Technology Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary created to advance the company into industrial and service robotics while supporting its long-term technology roadmap. The new division will develop practical automation and warehouse-assistance platforms, build a dedicated robotics supply and manufacturing foundation, and leverage Massimo's existing strengths in electric systems and global operations. Leadership says the initiative broadens the company's technology base, opens potential entry into high-growth automation sectors, and supports diversified long-term revenue opportunities.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports and electric vehicles headquartered in Garland, Texas. The company's portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, e-bikes, and electric utility vehicles known for performance, reliability, and value.

